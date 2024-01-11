Genoa – Due to an accident at work, traffic on the A7 between Ronco Scrivia and Isola del Cantone towards Milan is blocked. A worker fell from a wall. The traffic block was necessary for the air ambulance to land.

They formed 3 kilometers of queue. Alternatively, we recommend exiting at Ronco Scrivia and returning to Isola del Cantone after following the ordinary road system. Autostrade per l'Italia staff, the Traffic Police and the medical emergency services intervened on site.