Accident | The police are asking for observations about the accident in Espoo: A child was hit by a car

Police is asking for eyewitness observations about what happened in the morning of Monday, October 31, in Espoo from a traffic accident, where a motorist hit an elementary school-aged child crossing the crosswalk.

The accident happened at the intersection of Espoonväylä and Lugnetintie. The child was seriously injured in the accident.

Western Uusimaa the police announced on Wednesday that the persons involved in the situation have been reached. The police also announced that they want eyewitness accounts of the accident.

Eyewitness observations are requested to the address [email protected]

Police told on Monday about the accident, that the child was caught under the car when the driver of the car was coming from the center of Espoo. At the time of the accident, the sun was shining low on the driver.

According to the police, the speed of the passenger car was quiet. In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the car. Alcohol was not a factor.

The police are investigating the incident as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and injury. The Accident Information Institute (OTI) is also investigating the events.

