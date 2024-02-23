Accident | The helper praised by the police was found: Johanna Berglund rushed to help when a taxi ran over a woman in Helsinki on Tuesday

On Tuesday, a serious accident occurred in the heart of Helsinki. The help of passers-by could have saved the victim's life.

in Helsinki was visiting by Johanna Berglund Tuesday night took a real turn when he happened to be at the scene of an accident in the center of Helsinki.

On Tuesday, the police informed about a taxi accident in which a customer who was getting into a taxi in front of Stockmann got stuck in the door for an unknown reason after the taxi started. The woman was seriously injured in the situation.

People who provided first aid immediately after the accident could save the woman's life. One of these helpers was Berglund, who lives in Tammisaari and works as a laboratory nurse.

Berglund's actions in the situation were reported earlier HBL.

Berglund was walking along Mannerheimintie towards the Stockmann department store together with his spouse, when he heard a scream and noticed something happening nearby.

At the scene of the accident, the young man had already started first aid for an older woman lying on the ground when Berglund arrived. The police and first aid had already been called to the scene.

“The taxi had run over the woman's leg when she was about to board the taxi with her entourage,” Berglund tells HS.

He describes the woman's condition as very serious. In the accident, the leg had been stuck under the car really badly. The woman was clearly in pain, but remained conscious. In addition, the woman's other hand was apparently injured when she fell. The bleeding was profuse and the man who happened to be there first had taken his belt and was tightening it around the woman's thigh to stop the bleeding.

Because of the open fracture, stopping the circulation was of primary importance, and without first aid the woman's situation would have been life-threatening, Berglund describes.

Woman had been on the way to a taxi with a man and apparently the couple's son. The group spoke English and Berglund interpreted that they were tourists on their way to a party.

Although Berglund is used to seeing blood and wounds because of his work, this was the first time he was involved in such a dramatic situation.

“Of course I was worried for the woman, but at the same time I was pleased with how well people behaved and did their best to help her,” says Berglund.

The right people were there to help save the woman's life. According to Berglund, this situation was also an indication of how important it is that people take first aid courses and have the know-how to help even in serious situations.

Eventually First aid arrived and the woman was transferred to the hospital for treatment. In the emergency situation, the authorities did not stop to praise the actions of the people who happened to be there, but in the evening the police thanked the people who gave first aid for their “first-class action” in their own bulletin.

Director of investigations Juha Åkermanin according to the victim is still hospitalized, but his life is not in danger.

The taxi driver is currently suspected of endangering traffic safety and causing injury. He has not yet been heard from.

According to Åkerman, the police's understanding at the moment is that the taxi started by accident when the woman was just getting into the car.