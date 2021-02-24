In a decision rendered in November 2020, the Social Security Court of Saint-Brieuc (Côtes-d’Armor) has acknowledged the responsibility of the subcontractor ETH in the accident of its employee Quentin Zaraoui–Bruat, a young rope access technician who died in 2017, buried by 370 tonnes of grain in a silo of the Cristal Union company. “ETH, the user company, committed inexcusable fault in causing the accident at work”, note the jurisdiction. The judgment, now final, further excludes any liability on the part of Quentin. Zaraoui–Bruat, contrary to what was put forward at the 2019 criminal hearing: “The elements of the investigation and especially the labor inspection report do not characterize a behavior endangering oneself on the part of Mr. Zaraoui of such gravity that it would present the character of an inexcusable fault. “