March 31, 2023
Accident: soccer player loses control and his car flies into the gym

March 31, 2023
Accident: soccer player loses control and his car flies into the gym


Sofian Kiyine's serious accident

Sofian Kiyine’s serious accident.

Screenshots Atlas Sport Media – reference

Sofian Kiyine’s serious accident.

The video shows how the car breaks the facade of the center in which there were girls playing.

The 25-year-old Belgian-Moroccan footballer from OH Louvain Sofian Kiyine suffered a terrible traffic accident when his vehicle crashed into a roundabout at high speed, went airborne and crashed into a gym where girls were playing sports.

Terrible footballer accident

A video from a security camera broadcast on the Atlas Sport Media Twitter account shows the shocking images of the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Walloon town of Flémalle when The vehicle was traveling at about 200 kilometers per hour for a stretch of 90 kmaccording to local media.

Images from inside the sports center show damage to a basketball court where there were girls playing sports who, “eleven seconds before” the accident, had gone to the locker room.

‘We have touched a catastrophe’

“We have come close to a catastrophe”the mayoress of the municipality, Sophie Thémont, told the newspaper ‘DH Sports’.

Kiyine’s life is not in danger, but the midfielder has suffered several fractures, OH Leuven reported in a statement on Friday.

“Sofian Kiyine was taken to the nearest hospital emergency department where further examination is underway and is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident.”the club said in a statement.

EFE

