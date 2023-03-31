Accident: soccer player loses control and his car flies into the gym

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sofian Kiyine’s serious accident.
Screenshots Atlas Sport Media – reference
Sofian Kiyine’s serious accident.
The video shows how the car breaks the facade of the center in which there were girls playing.
The 25-year-old Belgian-Moroccan footballer from OH Louvain Sofian Kiyine suffered a terrible traffic accident when his vehicle crashed into a roundabout at high speed, went airborne and crashed into a gym where girls were playing sports.
Terrible footballer accident
A video from a security camera broadcast on the Atlas Sport Media Twitter account shows the shocking images of the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Walloon town of Flémalle when The vehicle was traveling at about 200 kilometers per hour for a stretch of 90 kmaccording to local media.
Images from inside the sports center show damage to a basketball court where there were girls playing sports who, “eleven seconds before” the accident, had gone to the locker room.
Sofiane Kiyine will be in a serious state after an accident on the route encountered in Belgium. Allah and chafih faisons des douaas pour notre lion de l’Atlas. The images are impressive..pic.twitter.com/ORdUrew0OG
— Atlas Sport Media (@ATLAS_FOOT) March 31, 2023
‘We have touched a catastrophe’
“We have come close to a catastrophe”the mayoress of the municipality, Sophie Thémont, told the newspaper ‘DH Sports’.
Kiyine’s life is not in danger, but the midfielder has suffered several fractures, OH Leuven reported in a statement on Friday.
“Sofian Kiyine was taken to the nearest hospital emergency department where further examination is underway and is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident.”the club said in a statement.
EFE
