Accident Rome, one of the youtubers has gained almost 10 thousand followers

Almost 10 thousand followers gained in a few hours: this is what happened to Vito Loiacono, one of the youtubers who was aboard the Lamborghini SUV for a challenge, which ended with a tragic accident in Rome in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life.

In the moment in which, following the tragedy, the use of social media by young people is being discussed, the crazy challenges proposed on Youtube, such as that of The Borderline, which consisted of being locked up for 50 consecutive hours in a Lamborghini, here is that a bitter truth emerges: namely that one of the youtubers protagonists of the story has “gained” visibility, in terms of followers, on his Instagram profile.

The first to notice were some users on Twitter, who noticed how the number of followers, already from the morning of Thursday 15 June, or when the names of the youtubers were disclosed, were increasing rapidly.

In the early afternoon, in fact, Vito Loiacono boasted just under 20 thousand followers on his Instagram profile.

Around 7 pm, the followers of Loiacono, alias “er chainsaw”, became 27 thousand: the youtuber, therefore, collected more than 7 thousand followers in less than a day. And the same seems to be happening to Matteo Di Pietro, the founder of the Youtube channel as well as the one who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash, who subsequently tested positive for cannabis and is now under investigation for roadside homicide.

Vito Loiacono is the protagonist of the video, posted on TikTok, in which the Lamborghini just rented for the challenge is shown and during which “er chainsaw” gets behind the wheel pretending to drive and cross a Smart, the car involved in the accident: “Where do you think you’re going with this Smart, your car costs 300 euros at the supermarket”.

The youtuber was also the only one to break the silence on social media by trying to exonerate himself with a rather inappropriate message. In fact, in the latest video posted on his Instagram profile, the young man wrote as his first comment: “Hi, the trauma I’m experiencing is indescribable, I just want to say that I’ve never driven and that I’m very close to the victim’s family”.