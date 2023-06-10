Fear of injury

The Mugello race weekend started in the worst possible way at Honda and in particular at Lucio Cecchinello’s team. Indeed there are concrete fears of a possible injuryeven of a rather serious entity, for Alex Rins, top driver of LCR Racing. The Spaniard crashed during today’s Sprint race and the news concerning him doesn’t seem good.

In fact, according to what was reported by the official MotoGP channels, the area affected for the former Suzuki rider should be that of the right leg. In particular, as reported by Sky Sport MotoGP, there are fears for the tibia and fibula and the possibility – for the moment not yet ascertained, at least officially – is that of a fracture.

Transfer to Florence

Initially, after crashing in the race, Rins was taken to the medical center. Now, for further investigation, the #42 and was loaded onto a helicopter and taken to hospital in Florence for further details. Precisely this transfer is what suggests a difficult situation for the unfortunate Spanish centaur.

The only non-Ducati winner of the season in the Sunday races, Rins had already suffered two retirements in the last two GPs, to which must be added today’s knockout. The wait is all for the information that will arrive from Florence, with the fear of a long stop for the Spanish.