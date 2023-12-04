The most important measuring tools for accident tests are located in the vehicle itself: crash test dummies today represent different genders, age groups and physiognomies.

Targeted deformation: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (left) and EQA meet in an offset crash at a relative speed of 112 km/h. There were four crash test dummies on board to record the accident data. Image: Peter Thomas

Dhe collision is loud, brutal, destructive – and yet highly precise. With their fronts offset by 50 percent from each other, a Mercedes-Benz EQA and an EQS SUV collide in the glaring light. Each vehicle has a speed of 56 km/h – that’s a relative speed of 112 km/h. The thunderclap of the crash seems to reverberate in the ears of the spectators behind the glass protective wall, as if there were an echo in the large Mercedes-Benz accident testing hall in Sindelfingen. There are three crash tracks there. The test vehicles, which are suspended from steel cables running underground, are accelerated by electric motors.

According to the manufacturer, the first accident test between two battery-electric vehicles, carried out in front of media representatives, took place here in October. Instead of the Euro-NCAP collision of a test vehicle with a mobile 1.4-ton barrier at 50 km/h, the manufacturer opted for the more complex crash between two production vehicles at higher speeds. Like two knights at a tournament, the vehicles waited 130 meters apart from each other. Then everything happened very quickly: The headlights, which had a combined power of 100,000 lux, flashed on, illuminating the scene of the accident from all sides, including from below through a thick pane of glass. Both cars accelerated and collided at the planned point while high-speed cameras captured every detail at 1,000 frames per second.