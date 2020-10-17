Highlights: A collision survived in space

Russia’s satellite and China’s rocket

The combined mass was about 2,800 kg

Both space objects were moving fast

New York

There has been news of a big relief in the space sector. The risk of a possible collision between the Russian satellite lying idle as debris in space and a potential Chinese rocket has been averted. However, California-based space debris tracking company Leolabs had more than a 10 percent probability of colliding these two objects.

Liolabs said that the combined mass of the Russian satellite and the defunct Chinese rocket was about 2,800 kg. Space.com reported on Friday that if the two objects had collided with each other, a huge cloud of debris would have been created, as they were moving towards each other at a very high speed of 52,950 kilometers per hour. At 1256 GMT on Friday, the two objects were quite close to each other.

Thankfully, it did not collide with each other. Both objects were named Cosmos 2004 and CZ-4C R / B. Liolabs has reported in one of his tweets that his recent data confirm that Cosmos 2004 is still intact. The company said it would share information on further risks next week. A report released by the European Space Agency on space debris estimates that there are currently 34,000 debris objects larger than a 10 cm (larger than the size of a softball) orbit.

The world’s first artificial satellite Sputnik-1 was launched in Earth orbit in 1957. Since then thousands of other satellites have also been sent from different countries. Space agencies around the world also monitor such pieces of debris. Nevertheless, keeping track of their growing numbers, tracking them is always becoming a serious problem. If these pieces of large debris collide with each other at a high speed, the satellite installed in space can cause heavy damage.