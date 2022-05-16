Accident Police have new information about an accident that killed two people at Ring Road III

On the night of Ring Road III in Vantaa, a traffic accident that killed two people took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Eastern Uusimaa according to police, the man driving the car was driving at a considerable speed and collided with a railing near the Martinlaakso junction. As a result of the collision, the car derailed and caught fire.

Police suspect that alcohol played a role in the incident, the release said.

Ring III A traffic accident that killed two people took place in Vantaa on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The accident happened at Vantaankoski at about 0.30 at night, the police informed.

The rescue service put out the fire. After the fire went out, it became clear that there was a driver and one passenger in the car. Police said Monday they now know the probable identities of those in the car.

Police measured the speed of the car at 173 kilometers per hour. The permitted speed on the road section is 80 kilometers per hour.

Slightly before the collision, a police patrol had detected a car driving at a considerable speed in the lanes going east on Ring Road III. The patrol turned behind the car. By the time the patrol received the next sighting of the car, the accident had already occurred, and when the patrol reached the target, the car caught fire.

Police suspect the car driver of a serious threat to road safety and a gross death penalty.