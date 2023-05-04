Thursday, May 4, 2023
Accident | Otkes investigates a serious dangerous situation in Hus

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in World Europe
Otkes says that he is investigating the accident that happened in April, which caused a serious danger to the patient.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) investigates the accident that happened at the Hus corporation in April, where the mixing of medicinal substances caused a serious danger to the patient.

Otkes told the matter briefly on the messaging service Twitter on Thursday.

The report will probably be completed by Midsummer.

“Otkes is investigating the matter, and we cannot comment on matters related to an individual patient,” says the director of communications Elisa Tikka From Hus.

The news is updated.

