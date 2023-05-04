Accident | Otkes investigates a serious dangerous situation in Hus

Otkes says that he is investigating the accident that happened in April, which caused a serious danger to the patient.

Otkes told the matter briefly on the messaging service Twitter on Thursday.

The report will probably be completed by Midsummer.

“Otkes is investigating the matter, and we cannot comment on matters related to an individual patient,” says the director of communications Elisa Tikka From Hus.

