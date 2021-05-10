Rescue helicopter in action! In a serious accident on the Saseler Damm, a car hit a little girl. Police and fire brigade blocked the road.

Hamburg-Poppenbüttel – Serious traffic accident on Monday, May 10th, 2021 at around 09:55 a.m. on Saseler Damm im hamburger* Poppenbüttel district. A 69-year-old car driver captured, on a sidewalk, a 7-year-old girl. Her father, who is driving right behind his daughter, sees the accident. His little daughter is hit by the red Toyota. She immediately passed out. The driver, the father and other children become direct witnesses of the accident and suffer a shock.