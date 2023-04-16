Serious road accident on the Salaria, the toll is two victims, one of them is Lidia Santini, a 47-year-old mother

There are two people who lost their lives in the very serious accident that occurred on the afternoon of Friday 14 April on the Salaria road, towards the city of Rieti. Lydia Santini she is one of them, she was 47 years old and unfortunately she died on the spot, while she was in the car with her daughter.

The police forces who intervened on the spot are now working to reconstruct the exact one dynamic of what happened and also to establish the responsibility by the two drivers.

Lidia Santini was aboard her car, she was Roman, but a resident of Monterotondo. On that occasion she probably went to pick up her 15-year-old daughter at school and later, they should have gone back to theirs city for the weekend.

When suddenly though, it happened the unthinkable. The woman and a man in a van collided, causing a carambola between three vehicles.

In addition to the police officers, the fire brigade also intervened, which they had to work for a long time to free people from the sheet metal of vehicles. However, the balance it appeared serious right away.

The sanitary ware tried to revive for a long time both Lidia Santini and Mauro Fabrizi aged 59. But in the end they had no choice but to give up and find their heartbreaking deaths.

The dynamics of the accident in which Lidia Santini lost her life

From what has emerged so far on the incident, the two vehicles carrying the two victims are collided. When suddenly the third vehicle, it is arrived soon after.

The person driving this third vehicle was carried the hospital by ambulance. Now it will be only the further ones investigations by the police to reconstruct exactly what happened.

Lidia Santini was 47 years old and was the mother of 2 daughters. Her youngest, 15 years old, was also in the car with her mother and is now in the hospital for all check routinely. From what has emerged it shouldn’t be life threatening.