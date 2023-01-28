The car in which the five boys who died in Fonte Nuova, a center near Rome, were traveling was traveling at about 100 km/h. Investigators estimated the speed of the vehicle shortly before it skidded and overturned on the Nomentana, a tragic accident that shocked the entire city.

Thanks to the cameras in the area, which framed the Fiat 500 that passed only once on that stretch of road, it was possible to add some details to the dynamics that led to the fatality.

For example, the hypothesis that the vehicle has passed several times on the same stretch of road has been excluded. The car will still be subjected to an expert report to ascertain any technical faults before the tragic impact.

On the matter, the Tivoli prosecutor’s office has launched a road homicide file, currently against unknown persons, entrusting the investigations to the carabinieri. The autopsy on the five young victims will be carried out in the Sapienza Institute of Forensic Medicine. On the investigation front, two videos were acquired and some testimonies were collected.

“It is worth remembering – explains the prosecutor Francesco Menditto in a statement – that if someone were to be in possession of images or information useful for reconstructing the dynamics of the accident, they would have the moral obligation, even before being legal, to contact the the Carabinieri who are proceeding or with the prosecutor. There is no element (video, statements or other) to offer possible reconstructions of how the events happened. The boy who survived the very serious accident will issue useful statements to the Carabinieri as soon as possible (that is, when the doctors deem it necessary).”