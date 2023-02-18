One person died following a road accident that occurred on the 682 Jonio – Tirreno state road which was temporarily closed to traffic at km 20.200, in the locality of San Giorgio Morgeto, in the territory of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria. The accident, reports Anas, took place in the Limina tunnel, in the direction of Gioiosa Ionica and the causes are still being investigated.

The circulation of light vehicles is temporarily directed to the neighboring road network with indications on the spot, for heavy traffic traffic is temporarily blocked. Anas personnel, 118, the Fire Brigade and the Police are on site to manage the emergency and to restore traffic on the state road as soon as possible.

