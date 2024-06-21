Guadalupe and Calvo.- A serious accident on the highway to Guadalupe and Calvo left 4 people injured, all of them were transferred to the Mexican Social Security Institute, they are reported to be stable.

The events were recorded this Thursday afternoon, when an accident with several injuries was reported to the emergency systems on the highway to Guadalupe and Calvo near Casita.

This is a head-on collision between two vehicles, a recent model pick-up truck and a travel vehicle, which resulted in total damage to the front.

The passenger truck was traveling without crew, only the driver and passenger were on board, who were injured.

Two other people were also traveling in the truck, who also suffered injuries.

The 4 injured did not have serious injuries, while the damage to both units is extensive.

The apparent cause of the accident was that the pickup apparently crossed into the opposite lane.