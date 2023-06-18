Highway accident for a family, Frankie Hough died: she was pregnant, her two children and her grandson are serious

A very serious accident occurred on Saturday 13 May in the province of Manchester. To have the worst a young pregnant mother, called Frankie Hough who sadly passed away a few hours after her hospitalization.

The two sons Tommy of 9 years and the little one Rocky aged 2, are hospitalized in very serious conditions. Their 4-year-old cousin was also with them Tobias.

The events took place in the afternoon of Saturday 13 May. Precisely along the M66 highway, which is located in the city of Manchester, in England. For all of them it seemed to be a day like any other, nothing unusual had happened.

The young mother had gone out to take her 3 children to play. They were in the car and were most likely almost there. When suddenly it happened the unthinkable.

A boy called Adil Iqbal, due to its high speed, it collided into the car carrying the little family. The impact appeared immediately very serious.

For this reason, passers-by decided to ask for the timely intervention of the doctors and all the agents, to make the road safe and to help the people involved in the serious accident.

The death of Frankie Hough and the conditions of the three children

The husband of the young woman, from the story of her best friend, always remained hers bedside. Frankie was at 18 weeks pregnant. However, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life.

Unfortunately it is dead, a few days after his arrival at the hospital. Son Tommy and grandson Tobias are now in an induced coma and their conditions are still very serious. A friend of the woman, she chose to start one fundraiser on the well-known GoFoundMe platform, to try to help with expenses.

The agents also decided to stop the boy who was driving the other vehicle. The crime charged against him is that of traffic crime.