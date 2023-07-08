A person died and two others were injured in a road accident that took place on the state road 673 ‘Tangenziale di Foggia’ between km 19.800 and km 20.700, temporarily closed to traffic in both directions. This was reported by Anas specifying that the causes of the accident are still being investigated and that traffic is being diverted onto local roads with indications on the spot. The Anas teams and the police forces are present on site for the management of the event and to allow the restoration of the road network in the shortest possible time.