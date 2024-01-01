Accident on New Year's Eve, just before 3am on the A4 -km 418 +700 – in Monastier (Treviso), towards Milan, between the San Donà and Meolo Roncade junctions. A car ended up against the fixed barriers that delimit the traffic lanes: one person died and one was injured.

The firefighters who rushed from Motta di Livenza and Mestre made the car safe and extracted the passenger who was taken care of by Suem staff, stabilized and transferred to hospital. There was nothing that could be done for the driver and the doctor, despite the help, had to confirm his death. Traffic police, Autostrade personnel and firefighters were on site.