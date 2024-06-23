A very serious accident occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday, around 3.45 am, on the 624 Palermo-Sciacca state road at km 9+400 at Altofonte. In the crash, from the very first information, a young mother, 20 years old, and her one-year-old son would have died. The driver was seriously injured and admitted to the civic hospital with a guarded prognosis. Another girl, 21 years old, with a yellow code, was also traveling in the car. The carabinieri intervened on the spot and from an initial reconstruction it was an independent accident involving a car, a Fiat Punto.