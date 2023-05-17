Around 7:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, a call was received to C4, where they reported an accident in which an adult man required medical attention, because moments before he had suffered an exit from the road, when he was driving on the aforementioned street.

Elements of Public Security and Municipal Transit arrived at the site, as well as paramedics from the San Ignacio Red Cross who reviewed who was identified as José María “L”, 75, originally from Magdalena Jalisco, who reported pain in the spine, and had some scratches , but did not want to be transferred to any hospital.

He said that he was going to the city of Tijuana where he has a medical appointment, and he was driving a Toyota model 84 truck with California license plates, but when he reached a sharp curve, he pointed out that he heard a noise from the passenger side and could no longer straighten the road. direction, projecting into a ravine at least 25 meters deep, where the unit ended up with its tires up. See also A person dies after being rescued from the sea in Mazatlan, Sinaloa

He indicated that with his feet he broke the front window and went out onto the road, carrying a backpack and his cell phone, where he made a call to 911.