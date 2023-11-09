Home page World

There was a serious accident at a construction site. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

On October 30th, scaffolding on a large construction site in Hamburg’s Hafencity fell from the eighth floor into the basement. Several construction workers were killed in the accident.

Hamburg – A fifth construction worker has died after a serious accident on a large construction site in Hamburg’s Hafencity. The police situation center in Hamburg confirmed this late on Thursday evening in response to a dpa request. NDR first reported on it.

The worker was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after scaffolding collapsed on October 30th. Four construction workers died at the scene of the accident.

According to previous findings, scaffolding fell into an elevator shaft on October 30th. According to the fire department, it fell from the eighth floor into the basement. Debris reached the second floor. Shortly after the accident, the operations manager described the mountain of rubble as a “giant mikado” made of scaffolding poles.

The Hafencity is considered Europe’s largest inner-city urban development project. There have been several serious accidents on the construction sites there. On September 2nd, four workers were injured, some of them life-threatening, in a similar accident at a construction site on Hamburg’s Elbe bridges – not far from Hafencity. dpa