One tested negative for the alcohol test while for the second it is impossible to establish whether he had been drinking because he refused to undergo the test which is not mandatory in case of nautical accidents. This is what emerges from the two suspects in the investigation into the clash between boats that took place Saturday night in Saló on the Brescia side of Lake Garda in which a 37-year-old and a 24-year-old girl lost their lives. “We left the boat in the harbor and continued the evening because we didn’t even know we had killed two people. We were convinced that we had hit a branch or at most a rock ”said the two German tourists under investigation on the loose for double manslaughter and wrongful death. With their Riva motorboat they hit in full a wooden gozzo on which 37-year-old Umberto Garzarella and 25-year-old Greta Nedrotti were on board, overwhelmed while they were stationary with the two tourists who did not stop. And now they have already returned to Germany. “They did not run away” specifies their lawyer Guido Sola who tells that it was he who gave the news to his clients of the death of the young Brescians. «The return to Munich was scheduled for Sunday evening and they returned on Monday after making themselves available to the investigators and having told everything they remembered. Upon hearing the news of the two deaths, they were petrified. For a long time they were convinced that the carabinieri were hearing them due to an accident between other boats, ”explains the lawyer. “They were collaborative,” he assures, but not to the point of remembering who actually was driving the motorboat at the moment of impact.

One of the two foreigners – the owner of the Riva – was arrested by the carabinieri on Sunday, but was then released during the night because the investigators were not certain that he was at the controls of the luxurious motorboat, now under seizure and that in the lower part of the bow it is marked by the violent collision with the wooden boat on which the two victims were stationary. The victims were probably sleeping when the speedboat literally glided over their boat. “We only saw the lights of the coast, that boat was not illuminated,” the two suspects told their lawyer. In the meantime, the lawyer has appointed a consultant who will take part in the autopsy on the body of the two boys who died in the waters of Lake Garda and ordered by the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office who has appointed the forensic medicine of the Brescia civil hospital. First of a long series of investigations that the magistrates want to arrange to shed full light on what happened. “We are close to the families of the two boys” is the message that the two 52-year-old business managers in Munich send through their lawyer.