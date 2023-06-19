AMore than 300 people from Pakistan were on board the boat that sank off the Greek coast on Wednesday. This was announced by the head of the Pakistani Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on Sunday. The devastating incident made it clear that there was an urgent need to “fight and condemn the heinous act of illegal human trafficking,” he said.

Local media had previously reported on the large number of Pakistani refugees on board; a confirmation from the Greek authorities was initially pending. According to estimates, up to 750 people were on board.

It was also announced on Sunday that the Pakistani authorities had arrested ten suspected smugglers in connection with the boat accident. “Against you is being investigated for possible involvement in the occurrence of the entire event,” said a representative of the authorities. Nine suspects were arrested in Pakistani Kashmir, where a majority of the Pakistanis who died in the accident came from, Pakistani authorities said. Another arrest was made in Gujrat.

78 bodies recovered so far

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif announced tough action against people smugglers. “Persons involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking” should be severely punished, his office said. A national day of mourning has also been declared for Monday.

The overloaded fishing boat sank on Wednesday morning off the Peloponnese peninsula at one of the lowest points in the Mediterranean. So far, 78 bodies have been recovered, only 104 people have been saved. Hundreds more people are believed to be missing. According to the International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency, there were an estimated 400 to 750 people on board the sunken fishing trawler. After the accident, the Greek authorities had already informed about the arrest of nine Egyptians.