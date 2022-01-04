Just on the point of her breakthrough as a professional futsal player, a dramatic accident on New Year’s Day threw a spanner in the works. Gigi, as many friends and football players call Gianduja Vandeurs, was in Belgium for the holidays at the time. In a car accident last Saturday, she collided with another motorist. Both vehicles swerved off the road, after which both drivers became trapped and had to be freed by the fire service.
