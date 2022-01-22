Police officer Andrea Belacek said that the truck carrying the monkeys collided with another truck in Montour County, on Friday, explaining that the animal cart was on its way to a laboratory, according to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”.

The local news agency “WNEP” said that four monkeys fled the scene, and the authorities used a helicopter to search for them.

It was not known what type of monkeys were on the truck, but police posted a picture of one of them on a tree, according to the British “Guardian”.

It was not clear if any people or animals were injured in the accident.