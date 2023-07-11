Accident Man: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Accident Man is the film broadcast this evening, 11 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream the movie Accident Man? Here is all the information.

Plot

Mike Fallon is a ruthless killer whose methodical strikes confuse the police and delight his handlers. But when someone close to him is first sucked into the London underworld and then killed by his own gang, Fallon is forced to leave the life he’s always led to avenge the one person who meant something to him.

Accident Man: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring are Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ray Stevenson, Michael Jai White and Ray Park. The film is a 2018 film directed by Jesse V. Johnson. The story is based on characters created by Pat Mills and Tony Skinner. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Scott AdkinsMike Fallon

Ray Stevenson: Big Ray

David PaymerMilton

Ray ParkMac

Michael Jai WhiteMick

Ashley GreeneCharlie Adams

Perry BensonFinicky Fred

Amy Johnston as Jane the Ripper

Nick MoranLeonard Kent

Ross O’Hennessy: Carnage Cliff

Streaming and TV

Where to see Accident Man on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 30 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.