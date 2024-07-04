Michoacan.- On the morning of this Wednesday, July 3, a tragic accident in the 21st Century Highwayin it Patzcuaro–Uruapan sectionresulted in the death of a person and left three injured.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at kilometer 87+500, near the old San Ángel toll booth, when a trailer lost control due to a brake failuretriggering a multiple collision involving two more trailers and a sedan vehicle.

According to initial reports, one of the cargo vehicleswhich was traveling at high speed speedcould not stop and rammed a car particular and another trailercausing such a strong impact that uOne of the tractor-trailers caught fire.

Local authorities, including the National Guardthe body of firefighters and paramedics of Uruapan, together with volunteers from the municipality of Taretan, quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue work and control the fire.

The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) of Michoacán reported that, due to the magnitude of the accident, the affected section of the highway was completely closed to facilitate rescue operations and the clearing of the road.

Rescuers found three people with injuries, who were immediately treated and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sadly, a woman lost her life in the accident. The victim, who was working as a flagman in a motorway expansion zone, was run over during the collision.

The Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident and determine who is responsible.

The scene of the accident was cordoned off while investigators carry out the necessary procedures and ensure the removal of the damaged vehicles.