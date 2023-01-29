Four people died and a child was injured after a traffic accident on the Anhanguera Highway (SP-330), near Sumaré, in the interior of São Paulo, this Saturday afternoon, the 28th. Montana entered the road on the wrong way, close to km 109 (capital direction), and collided head-on with a Citroën C3 and side-on with a Renault Sandero.

The accident killed four people: a man and two women who were in the Citroën, and the driver who was driving to Montana.

A child, who was in the same vehicle as the three victims, was injured and was taken by the Military Police Eagle helicopter to the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of Campinas (Unicamp). All four that were in the Citroën are from the same family.

The person who was on the Sandero, who was also involved in the accident, was not injured, according to the Highway Military Police.

The report tried to contact Unicamp’s Hospital das Clínicas for more information about the child’s health, but was unable to contact them. The Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo (SSP-SP) was questioned about the investigations into the accident, but did not respond until the publication of this article.