At least 8 people, including two minors, died in an accident on the Guadalajara – Puerto Vallarta highway at kilometer 52, in the section known as Ramal a Compostela.

The truck in which the victims were traveling left the road, smashed the retaining fence and fell into a 20 meter ravineassured Civil Protection of Compostela.

In the mishap that occurred at dawn on Monday, May 8, 20 people were injuredreported Jalisco Civil Protection.

Red Cross and Civil Protection staff of Compostela nine people were transferred to a hospital of the municipal head and later be taken to the capital of Nayarit.

In addition, medical attention was provided to five people at the site who did not need to be transported.

It is worth mentioning that initially six deaths were reported but two more people were located when lifting the heavy unit, the victims are three men, three women and two minors.

About 30 people were traveling in the tortón truck that was full of flowers, added PC Jalisco. The truck came from Puebla and went to Compostela and Bahía de Banderas to sell the flowers.

