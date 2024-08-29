Oaxaca, Mexico.- The National Migration Institute (INM) reported this afternoon the death of three migrants and another 17 injured, after a private vehicle ran over a caravan of people traveling along kilometer 31 of the Pan-American Highway, near the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in Oaxaca.

The agency reported that the accident occurred early Thursday morning and that, of the fatal victims, a child and an adult were from Nicaragua, as well as a woman originally from Ecuador.

“The Institute regrets the tragic accident and reports that it immediately provided assistance and care to the victims. According to preliminary information, a private vehicle ran over members of the caravan of migrants who were traveling on that road,” it said. “At this time, the deaths of three people have been confirmed: two Nicaraguan nationals (an adult and a minor) and a woman from Ecuador, who died during the transfer to the hospital, as well as 17 injured.”

The INM confirmed that medical assistance was provided to the victims of the accident and, with the support of emergency services, the injured were referred to the General Hospital of Ciudad Ixtepec and the General Hospital of Juchitán de Zaragoza.

He said that the rest of the members of the caravan continue their journey to the dome of the municipal agency La Venta, where they will remain to rest and decide the route they will take. “INM offers medical and hospital care and follow-up to the injured and helps the families of the deceased; it will also take care of the funeral expenses. Likewise, it begins communication with consular authorities to assist in the procedures that are required,” he added. The caravan began its walk five days ago at the sports field of Santiago Niltepec. In the statement, the Institute did not report any arrests for the events.