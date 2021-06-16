The leader of the Russian musical group “Accident” Alexei Kortnev faced financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic. The artist was forced to sell one of the apartments, according to “Interlocutor”.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Kortnev bought an apartment on a mortgage and made payments regularly. However, due to the threat of the spread of the virus, the group did not perform for six months, the musicians lost their earnings. Soon, Kortnev was unable to pay the loan.

The musician paid off the debt with other real estate. “I sold another apartment, which I once bought for a rainy day,” explained Kortnev. He also wondered why banks in difficult times for borrowers did not cut mortgage rates.

In September last year, Russian singer Elena Vaenga was forced to sell her apartment in the center of St. Petersburg. The reason for the sale was financial problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vaenga noted that during this period the artists “got a good injection” and they were “shown their place.”