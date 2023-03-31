A Lancia Delta Integrale in Martini livery got involved in a car accident ending up against one Fiat 500L. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon March 25, 2023shortly after 19.00 in the locality Borgo Lancianofraction of municipality of Castelraimondoin the province of Macerata.

Lancia Delta Martini accident, what happened

In the accident the Lancia Delta Martini collided head-on with one Fiat 500Lwith the historic car returning from a gathering. The driver was a man from 42 years old who suffered the worst and was transported in code red to the hospital in Torrette di Ancona.

The Lancia Delta Integrale collided head-on with a Fiat 500L (photo Cronache Maceratesi)

The occupants of the 500L were also injured, where there was a 49 year old man and three 12-year-old boys, including the driver’s son.

Lancia Delta Martini accident

In the accident the Lancia Delta Martini has reported serious damage especially in the front part which was heavily damaged.

Lancia Delta Integrale Martini destroyed after the collision with the Fiat 500L (photo Cronache Maceratesi)

Also part of front upright suffered considerable damage. The recovery and the restoration of the precious historic car appears very complicated, if not impossible.

Lancia Delta Integrale in Martini livery

The Martini livery is a tribute to the legendary Lancia Delta Rally which he competed from 1988 to 1993, getting 5 constructors’ world titles And 35 wins. More precisely, the Lancia Delta Martini is a special version of the Lancia Delta Integrale, which was produced to celebrate the link between Lancia and Martini Racingone of the most famous teams in the history of rallying.

Lancia Delta Integrale in Martini livery

The Delta Martini features an engine 2.0 liter turbo four-cylinder, with a power of 210 HP and a maximum torque of 300Nm. The Delta puts all its power to the ground via its permanent all-wheel drive and five-speed manual transmission.

Aesthetically, the Delta Martini stands out for its white livery with long red and blue sash the sides, inspired by Martini Racing. The Martini logo is present on various points of the car, such as the bonnet, the alloy wheels and the interior. The instrumentation is specific to the Delta Martini, with an odometer that reaches up to 260 km/h.

Miki Biasion at the wheel of the Lancia Delta rally

The Delta Martini is capable of reaching a maximum speed of approx 220 km/h and to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds.

👉 FULL DELTA LAUNCH TECHNICAL SHEET

