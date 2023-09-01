Accident | Jujutsu master Octavio Couto Da Silva died tragically – falling off a ledge in Italy

Octavio Couto Da Silva apparently died accidentally after a wedding celebration on the shores of Lake Como.

Known master of Brazilian jujutsu Octavio Couto Da Silva is dead. Italian Corriere della Sera – magazine says that Da Silva, 52, fell to his death in Tremezzina, Italy.

Da Silva was in Italy celebrating his friend’s wedding, when the evening of the party, which had already turned into the morning, took a dramatic turn. According to an Italian source, Da Silva lost his life early in the morning when he fell from a ledge into Lake Como. The drop was about five meters.

According to Corriere della Sera, the water taxi driver had seen Da Silva fall and heard him calling for help. Despite the quick response, Da Silva was already dead when emergency personnel arrived.

Da Silva was there alone at the time of the incident, because he had gone on a walking tour after the party group had returned in the early morning by boat from the place of the wedding celebration. Friends said that Da Silva had consumed alcohol at the party, but was in good health.

Da Silva’s cause of death is under investigation. According to an Italian source, Da Silva either fell onto the platform below and died from his injuries, or drowned after falling into the water.

Jujutsu master Da Silva has been called one of the pioneers of the sport.

After ending his sports career, the Brazilian champion turned his passion to training jujutsu enthusiasts. Da Silva, who was born in Brazil, made an impact in the last few years in Dallas, USA.