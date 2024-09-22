The accident was recorded on Via Dutra, on the way down from Serra das Araras; the Coritiba Crocodiles team was heading to Rio, where they would face Flamengo Imperadores

A chartered bus carrying the American football team Coritiba Crocodiles Officialfrom the city of Curitiba, in Paraná, overturned this Saturday morning (21.Sep.2024) on the Presidente Dutra highway, on the descent of Serra das Araras, in the municipality of Piraí, south of Rio de Janeiro.

When it turned over and ended up on its side on the track, 3 athletes from the team died and another 6 were injured. According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the accident occurred around 10 am, and the bus was carrying 43 passengers.

The Coritiba Crocodiles team was traveling to Rio de Janeiro, where they would face Flamengo Imperadores in the Brazilian American Football Championship, at Sport Clube Anchieta, in the north of the city.

“In light of this tragedy, all our efforts are focused on supporting the team members and their loved ones. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we ask everyone to send their prayers and positive energy.“, published the team’s profile on Instagram.

Read the tourism company’s note

“Princesa dos Campos informs that, unfortunately, on the morning of this Saturday, a bus from the charter company was involved in an accident.

The incident took place on the Presidente Dutra Highway at the end of Serra das Araras, km 225, on Via Dutra, in the town of Piraí, close to the municipality of Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense.

Information indicates three deaths and the injured were taken to Hospital da Posse, in Nova Iguaçu.

The company is providing all assistance to the victims and directing the remaining passengers who were not injured to hotels in the region.

“The causes of the accident are being investigated, with the hiring of an expert specializing in incidents of this nature.”.

Condolences

In noticethe CBF Brazilian Football Confederation deeply regretted the accident.

“The entity decrees a minute of silence in all games of the competitions organized by the CBF in this round in honor of the players who died in the accident“, says the note.

With information from Brazil Agency.