The driver of the KamAZ that collided with the train, Usmatov, remains in serious condition

The wife of KamAZ driver Aslambek Usmatov, who caused a collision with a train in the Volgograd region, complained about the persecution of their family. Usmatov violated traffic rules and drove onto a railroad crossing, where he collided with a train carrying over 800 people. The truck driver was urgently transported to a Volgograd hospital, he is in an induced coma.

Usmatov’s family began receiving angry messages

Usmatov’s wife said in a comment Shotthat her family has been receiving threatening messages since the train accident. They are also writing to her children – her 10-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son.

According to her, her husband missed one train, started the engine and drove off, but another one pulled out because of him, and the driver did not have time to brake. She said that Usmatov knew this route well, since he constantly traveled along it for work.

Photo: Artem Krasnov / Kommersant

“He’s a family man. He’s not a drug addict, he’s not a drunk. It was just an accident,” she added.

According to the latest information, the truck driver is still in an induced coma. The previous evening, doctors transported Usmatov from the district hospital in Kotelnikovo to a hospital in Volgograd by air ambulance helicopter. His condition is assessed as serious.

19 train passengers remain in hospitals

On the morning of July 30, Russian Railways reported that most of the passengers on the train that derailed near Volgograd continued on to their destination. 737 people are traveling on the company’s trains, and another 19 people remain in hospitals. The rest decided to continue their journey on their own.

Photo: Artem Krasnov / Kommersant

The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, in turn, reported that 22 passengers are in hospitals. Among the injured, according to him, are eight children. The condition of three of the injured passengers is assessed as serious.

At the time of the accident, there were 803 passengers on the train traveling from Kazan to Adler. Nine carriages and an electric locomotive derailed.