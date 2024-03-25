Road accident during the night for a Flixbus coach between Modena Sud and Valsamoggia. A 19-year-old of Congolese origins died in the collision and 6 were injured

A traffic accident occurred around 3 o'clock tonight A1 motorway Between Modena south And Valsamoggia southbound and involved a bus Flixbus. Among the passengers there was one death and six injuries, one of whom was transported to hospital in serious condition. The deceased is a 19-year-old of Congolese origins.

The dynamics are not yet clear and there are 118 health workers, the fire brigade and the traffic police on site. According to what has been learned, the vehicle hit the side barrier around 2.15am, without involving other vehicles. The other travelers were accompanied to a service area where another vehicle then reached them. There were long queues.