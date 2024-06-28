Home page World

Press Split

Accident on the A24: 16 people were injured in a bus accident (symbolic image). © Soeren Stache/dpa

In the middle of the night, a coach veers off the road on the A24, leaving numerous people injured.

Blievenstorf – 16 people were injured in a bus accident on the Autobahn 24 on Friday night. According to initial findings, the bus from Poland with 59 passengers on board came off the road between Hamburg and Berlin and collided with the central guardrail and a traffic sign, police reported.

All windows on the left side of the bus were damaged by the impact. 16 passengers were injured in the face by glass splinters. The severity of the injuries is still unclear, a police spokesman said. The motorway was completely closed near the town of Blievenstorf in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the direction of Hamburg.

Rescue operations are currently underway, the spokesman said. The fire brigade is on site to evacuate the uninjured passengers from the scene of the accident.

Two serious bus accidents in March

Only in March 2024, two serious bus accidents occurred within a few days. On the A9 near Leipzig, a coach with 54 passengers on its way from Berlin to Zurich left the road and fell onto its side. Four women died and numerous people were injured.

Shortly afterwards, a coach with around 60 passengers left the road on the A44 motorway near Werl in North Rhine-Westphalia and fell onto its side. 20 people were injured. The bus was filled with students from a vocational college in Warburg. They were on their way back from a trip to England.

In April, a coach overturned on the Autobahn 45 in the Sauerland and four young people were seriously injured. dpa