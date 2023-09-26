Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2023 – 21:46

A traffic accident involving 18 vehicles left at least four people dead on the morning of this Monday, 25th, in Goiás. The case took place at km 419 of BR-414, close to the city of Abadiânia, on the way between Corumbá and Anápolis.

According to the Fire Department, a truck lost control and collided with 17 other cars that were stopped on the road due to a blockade by the concessionaire responsible for the road.

The corporation reported that the company that manages BR-414 was carrying out maintenance on the road and, to this end, added a barrier for drivers to follow the “stop and go” system, which ended up forming a queue on the highway. “Several vehicles were waiting to be released, when a truck, when approaching the barrier, lost its brakes, colliding with 17 vehicles”, informed Lieutenant Colonel Altiere.

The Fire Department was called at around 11:15 am. The rescue of the victims had the support of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the concessionaire responsible for the road, which provided transport to take the injured to the nearest health units, especially in Anápolis.

Three people died at the scene and one died in the hospital, according to the PRF. At least nine people needed to be taken for treatment, the Fire Department reported.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the driver of the truck involved in the accident suffered minor injuries. He underwent a breathalyzer test and was not drunk. He informed authorities that the vehicle’s braking system failed before the collision.

After the accident, the section of the highway was blocked to assist the victims, remove the vehicles involved in the accident and contain the fuel that was leaking from the cars. According to the PRF, the BR-414 road is now fully open.