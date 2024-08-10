Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 19:37

Late in the afternoon of this Saturday, the 10th, the Secretariat of Communication of the State of São Paulo stated that the security and rescue forces of the state government concluded the removal of the 62 victims of the accident with the Voepass plane, which crashed in Vinhedos, in the interior of São Paulo, last Friday, the 9th. The “62 bodies, 34 male and 28 female, were recovered and sent to the central unit of the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of São Paulo for identification and release to the families”, stated the document.

The IML unit continues to provide exclusive care to the victims of the accident and among the people already identified are the pilot Danilo Santos Romano, 35 years old, and Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61 years old, co-pilot who accumulated more than 5 thousand flight hours.

“So far, 50 bodies have been sent to the Central IML and the rest are on their way to the site. Two victims have already been identified. So far, 30 bodies have been autopsied and X-rayed,” the note informs, adding that the other incidents that would be handled at the site are being directed to the IML units in the east and west zones, which will operate 24 hours a day.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Araújo Monteiro, chief of staff of the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo, there is still no information on the date that the identified bodies will be released.