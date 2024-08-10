Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 16:47

The Federal Police (PF) expects the process of removing the bodies of the 62 victims from the site of the Voepass plane crash to take place by the end of this Saturday, the 10th, according to Carlos Palhares, who heads the External Expertise Area of ​​the National Institute of Criminalistics of the PF. The victims of the disaster that occurred on the afternoon of this Friday, the 9th, in Vinhedo (SP), are being taken to the Central IML of São Paulo.

According to the superintendent of the Federal Police in São Paulo, Rodrigo Sanfurgo, the police are collecting personal objects and documents that may be essential for identifying the victims. The position of each person in the aircraft will also be analyzed by the experts.

“The work continues tirelessly, the Federal Police have a large force here on site, precisely so that we can finish as quickly as possible,” said Sanfurgo. “Properties, personal objects, position in the aircraft, all factors are being analyzed in a detailed and careful manner to enable identification.”

By early Saturday afternoon, rescue forces had already recovered 31 of the 62 bodies of the victims of the tragedy. The only bodies identified were those of the pilot, Danilo Santos Romano, 35, and co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61. They were identified because they were in the cockpit, which was better preserved.

According to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), this is the accident with the highest number of fatalities since the crash of the TAM aircraft in São Paulo on June 17, 2007, which killed 199 people. In terms of the number of deaths, it is the fifth highest in Brazilian commercial aviation.

The Voepass plane was flying between Cascavel (PR) and Guarulhos Airport. The ATR 75-200 crashed into a condominium in the Capela neighborhood of Vinhedo. Experts believe the crash was caused by adverse weather conditions and ice formation that compromised the aircraft’s lift.