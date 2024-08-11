Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 7:07

In just one minute, the couple Hiales and Daniela stopped traveling to the United States, just as Maria Valdete and Renato will no longer gather their family on weekends to have a barbecue. Also in 60 seconds, Professor Edilson ended his career as a judo referee; and the turntables of DJ Mauro, affectionately known as Juninho, went silent. It was also in one minute that Professor Adriano stopped celebrating his 48th birthday this Sunday, the 11th, and little Liz will not blow out the candles on her 4th birthday cake in October.

One minute was the period of the crash of Voepass flight 2238 in the early afternoon of Friday, the 9th, in Vinhedo, leaving 62 victims. Among them, there were doctors who were traveling to an oncology conference in São Paulo; businessmen from the Northeast who were returning from a construction event in Paraná; professors from a local public university; a civil servant who was going to celebrate Father’s Day with his three-year-old daughter; and a digital bodybuilding influencer, among many other people who had their stories interrupted.

“It’s tragic,” said driver Ivair Pontes, who lost his sister, Maria Valdete, and brother-in-law, Renato Bartnik. The couple, from Cascavel, were supposed to be heading to Rio de Janeiro to visit Renato’s brother, who is sick. “Unfortunately, they weren’t lucky enough to reach their destination.” As a result, the lively barbecues that the couple enjoyed hosting to bring the family together will no longer take place.

Other gatherings were abruptly canceled due to the accident. Civil servant Rafael Fernando dos Santos and his 3-year-old daughter Liz Ibba dos Santos were planning to spend Father’s Day together. They traveled frequently, but always by car or bus. It was the first time the trip would be made by plane. The news caused a stir on social media and shocked the people of Cascavel. “Her father lived in Florianópolis and came here (Cascavel) to pick up his daughter,” said Diego Máximo, the girl’s godfather, who would have turned four in October.

Daniela Schulz and her husband, Hiales Fodra, were also together. They were eagerly awaiting their arrival in São Paulo, as they would soon be flying to the United States. Before boarding the plane in Cascavel, she, who was a bodybuilder and had over 16,000 followers on social media, where she showed off her workout routine, recorded a video in which she said, “May God bless our day and may God bless our weekend.”

Also active on social media, lawyer Laiana Vasatta specialized in consumer and labor law. To help people, she published videos on how airline customers should proceed when faced with problems such as cancellations and overbooking (when the company sells more seats than are available on the aircraft).

Common sense

Strict in enforcing the law, she also knew when to relax it. In May, for example, during the floods that hit Rio Grande do Sul, Laiana suggested to her followers that they should have “common sense and understanding” with service providers affected by the disaster before making charges or terminating contracts.

Caring for those affected by the climate tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul was the goal of Silvia Cristina Osaki, a professor at the Federal University of Paraná. A veterinarian, she made countless friends among the residents of the city of Canoas in Rio Grande do Sul, where she volunteered to rescue animals. Silvia was also admired for her contagious joy.

“With an intense pace of life and work, including pre-dawn bike rides and nighttime volleyball games, she built professional ties and friendships inside and outside the university, leaving a legacy not only for her achievements, but also for her comic spirit, ever-present presence, authenticity and irreverence,” commented Wilson de Aguiar Beninca, director of UFPR.

Arianne Albuquerque Estevan Risso and Mariana Comiran Belim, two of a group of eight doctors who were on their way to an oncology conference in the capital of São Paulo, showed their love for their profession. Mariana and Arianne were clinical oncology residents at the Uopeccan Cancer Hospital in Cascavel. There, in addition to being competent professionals, they treated patients with great dedication, care and respect. “It is no wonder that our ombudsman offices were constantly praising them. It was very clear that they both loved their profession,” the hospital said in an official statement.

Taking care of their health was the goal of many of the victims of the Voepass plane. A native of Paraná, Edilson Hobold, or Sensei Hobold, as he was known on the mats, was a “kondansha,” a title that represents a kind of postgraduate degree in martial arts. The qualification is granted to fighters who achieve high levels of practical and theoretical mastery.

Volleyball

Sales representative Constantino Thé Maia received a tribute from the Rio Grande do Norte Volleyball Federation. In a publication, the entity highlighted his passion for the sport, recalling that he dedicated years to practicing and encouraging it. Maia was proud to have been responsible for the traditional Nova Parnamirim soccer game, where he brought together countless friends around the love of volleyball. He was the last victim of the plane crash to have his name released by Voepass.

Leonardo Henrique da Silva was a Physical Education student at the FAG University Center in Cascavel, where he was part of the course’s athletics board. In a statement, the FAG Center offered its condolences and declared that the student was “very well-liked by all students and teachers.”

A professional with a degree in Physical Education, Isabella Santana Pozzuoli was a coach for a beach volleyball team in Rio. She was also one of the table officials for the local Basketball Federation, which mourned her death.

This Sunday, Father’s Day will not be celebrated by friends and relatives of the victims. The family of Adriano Dalu Cabueno, a state school teacher in Paraná, will have fewer reasons to celebrate. He would have turned 48 today.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.