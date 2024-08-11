Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 14:47

Teams from France have arrived in Brazil to help investigate the accident involving a Voepass plane that killed 62 people on Friday, the 9th. Agents from the Office of Investigations and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), a French agency that investigates air accidents, arrived at the crash site in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on the morning of Sunday, the 11th. The agency is the same one that investigated the causes of the 2009 Air France disaster on a flight between Rio and Paris.

The French agency was invited by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, linked to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), to participate in the investigation into the causes of the tragedy. The plane was manufactured by the Franco-Italian company ATR.

Representatives from ATR are also expected in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, to monitor the removal of the aircraft’s engines. This is the plane crash with the highest number of victims on Brazilian soil since 2007.

According to Eduardo Borges, a representative of the board of directors of the Recanto Florido condominium where the plane crashed, much of the plane’s fuselage has already been removed, but the two engines remain on the ground. One of them is partially buried in the ground and a crane will be used to remove it.

A Cenipa team also returned to the condominium this morning to monitor the investigation. The site where the plane crashed, on a 1,200 square meter lot in the condominium, remains closed off. The house hit by the aircraft was partially damaged and the residents moved to stay with relatives.

Role of BEA

On June 1, 2009, an Air France plane departed from Rio de Janeiro with 216 passengers and 12 crew members, bound for Paris. Among the victims, 58 were Brazilian.

The aircraft crashed in the Atlantic Ocean, 820 kilometers from the Fernando de Noronha archipelago. At that time, the Airbus was outside the coverage area of ​​Brazilian air traffic control and Senegalese air traffic control, the closest to that point in the ocean.

The first bodies and remains of the aircraft were found days later, but the black boxes were only located in April 2011, at a depth of 3,900 meters, in the fourth phase of the search.

In July 2012, the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis (BEA) official investigation released the official accident report. The document lists several factors that led to the accident – ​​the first involving casualties involving an A330 aircraft.