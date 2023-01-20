Viareggio – Accident in Viareggio in the afternoon along the railway line. According to what was reconstructed, a train, then blocked with emergency braking, would have hit a person walking on the tracks.

The collision would have occurred despite the driver having sounded the acoustic signals, before stopping the convoy.

From the inspections carried out on the ground by the train conductor and by Polfer, no one was found, but some time after the accident the agents were able to identify the injured pedestrian: he was a 50-year-old man who had called 118 for assistance. According to the doctors, the wounds and injuries (a fractured arm) are compatible with the collision suffered along the railway.

The accident occurred in the Bufalina pine forest, an area also known for drug dealing, outside the towns and along the Genoa-Rome railway line.

The railway remained blocked from 15 to 16.45 with inconvenience and delays even for long-distance trains. Inconveniences that are added to those caused by another railway accident that occurred in the central Milan station, where a train ran over a safety trunk causing damage to the power line at the same time.