Two dead and two seriously injured: this is the outcome of a head-on traffic accident between two cars which occurred during the night, around half past midnight, on the Sp 28in via Monzambano, in Valeggio sul Mincio (Verona).

A 38-year-old and a 35-year-old died instantly, while the third occupant of the car and the driver of the second car were taken to the Borgo Trento hospital in red code by the Suem 118 who intervened on the spot. The operations to secure the area by the Verona and Villafranca firefighters ended at 4. The Carabinieri were also on the scene of the accident to investigate the causes of the accident.