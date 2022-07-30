Rome – Fortunately incident without consequences for the director of the Everyday occurrenceMarco Travaglio.

Around 12.20 the agents of the first Central Group of the Local Police of Rome intervened in Trastevere, in via Santini, at the height of via della Luce, for a clash between a Smart, with the journalist at the wheel, and a BMW. The Smart ended up against the tables of a club, without hurting anyone.

Both drivers, unharmed, stopped and waited for the arrival of the agents who carried out the first surveys while investigations are continuing to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.