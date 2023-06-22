local state police Ohio, in the United Statesreported that a two-year-old boy accidentally killed his mother, who was eight months pregnant, with a firearm that was loaded when the child began to play with it.

The events occurred on Friday afternoon. June 16. Her 31-year-old mother called for help announcing that her son had shot her in the back at her home in Norwalk.

The woman “explained that she was 33 weeks pregnant and that her two-year-old son accidentally shot her in the back with a gun,” police commissioner David Smith told the outlet. News5 Cleveland.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the mother was still conscious and explained to them that the minor had entered the main bedroom, where the weapon was located, and had started playing with it while she was washing clothes.

Police found a total of three firearms on the nightstand in the master bedroom. The victim’s husband reported that the weapons were his.

Although the medical intervention of the emergency services was quick, it failed to save the life of the mother or the little one in her womb.

The Norwalk Police Chief recommended that all those with firearms permits take extra precautions. Being the unloading of weapons and the safe storage of such, the main advice.

About 40% of American households own guns. (Archive)

According to the Spanish media The vanguard, The United States is a country where there are more firearms than inhabitants.since the number of 400 million firearms exceeds the 330 million inhabitants of the North American country.

According to Pew Research Centerabout 40% of American households own guns, a large portion of which have children.

