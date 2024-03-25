Genoa – An accident on the A7 inside the Campora gallery which occurred this morning is causing a 6km queue between Ronco Scrivia and Genoa Bolzaneto. According to initial information, two trucks and a car were involved in the accident. One person was slightly injured. Aspi personnel, Polstrada and emergency vehicles are on site. Always in A7 1 km queue between Genoa Bolzaneto and Busalla for works. For the same reason, a 2km queue has formed on the A10 between Albisola and Celle Ligure. There is still a queue on the A10 between Genova Pra' and Genoa Airport due to heavy traffic. (HANDLE). CH