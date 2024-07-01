Tragic road accident in San Leone, Agrigento, where two young people died and two others are hospitalized in serious conditions

Fatal accident occurred in San Leone, Agrigento, where two young people lost their lives following a collision. The death toll from the accident in San Leone rises dramatically. Of the four young people involved, two are still hospitalized in serious conditions.

Tragedy occurred during the night between Saturday 29 June and Sunday 30 when, following a collision, two young people died and two others were seriously injured. The accident occurred for reasons that are still unclear, which the police are investigating. From an initial reconstruction it seems that the two vehicles in which the four young people were traveling were two scooterwe had a collision in Dune Road. The four young people involved were thrown from the vehicle by the strong impact. The young people involved aged 32, 28, 23 and 20 are all originally from Favara.

The twenty-year-old and the thirty-two-year-old were both transported to code red at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento. The other two young people involved were hospitalized with a yellow code. The clinical picture of the twenty-year-old immediately Salvatore Glassappeared very serious and after a few hours in the hospital, the young man passed away. The pharmacological and resuscitation attempts performed by the emergency room staff were useless.

Unfortunately, in the last few hours, the thirty-two year old, Salvatore Barba admitted to intensive care, he passed away. The doctors tried every possible procedure to save him from death, but nothing helped. The other two young people involved remain hospitalized, one of them in Agrigento hospital while the other was transferred, after being stabilized, by air ambulance to Palermo.

Salvatore Barba the second victim of the San Leone accident

The Carabinieri and the police officers from the Flying Squad of the Police Headquarters arrived at the scene of the accident to manage traffic and reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.