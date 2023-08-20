A man lost his life after falling along the path that passes near the gorge of the Sanagra stream, in the Como area. At a very steep point, he lost his balance and fell several meters. His wife, who was with him, slipped and fell off the cliff. She stopped against some trees, between rock leaps. Immediate assistance: the plant sent to the scene the teams of the Western Lario and Ceresio Alpine Rescue Stations, the XIX Lariana Delegation, the Como di Areu helicopter rescue – Regional Emergency Emergency Agency, the ambulances of the Red Cross, the carabinieri and the local police of Menaggio and the fire brigade.

The man was lower down and was reached by paramedics but died shortly after. While the intervention was in progress, the CNSAs rescuers heard screams coming from above. Then a technician went up, he saw that there was another person involved in the accident, higher up. Rescuers immediately set about recovering. The woman was stabilized and evacuated from the place where she was, to be transported to the hospital by helicopter. Only an hour earlier, the technicians of the Lario Western Station had also been called for two other interventions: the first in Grandola ed Uniti, for a man who had suffered a trauma to his ankle, the other, shortly after, in the Monti di Gallio – San Siro, for a hiker who had a suspected broken leg. They were therefore already busy when it became necessary to move a team to the Menaggio intervention.